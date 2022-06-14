Snowflake launches Unistore

Snowflake announced the launch of Unistore, a new workload that expands the capabilities of Snowflake and delivers a modern approach to working with transactional and analytical data together in a single platform. Unistore extends the Snowflake Data Cloud to streamline and simplify the development of transactional applications, while providing consistent governance, performance, and scale to customers.

Transactional and analytical data have typically been siloed, creating complexities when moving data between systems and hindering the speed required for modern development. With Unistore, teams can expand the Data Cloud to include transactional use cases such as application state and data serving. As a part of Unistore, Snowflake is introducing Hybrid Tables, which offer fast single-row operations and allow customers to build transactional business applications directly on Snowflake. Hybrid Tables, currently in private preview, enable customers to perform swift analytics on transactional data for immediate context, and join Hybrid Tables with existing Snowflake Tables for a holistic view across all data. Unistore and Hybrid Tables enable customers to build transactional applications with the same simplicity and performance they’re used to with Snowflake, and a unified approach to data governance and security.

https://www.snowflake.com/blog/introducing-unistore/