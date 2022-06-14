Canto unveils Media Delivery Cloud

Canto, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, released Media Delivery Cloud, a new solution that enables customers to directly connect images from their Canto library to their website, e-commerce platform and other content distribution platforms. With Media Delivery Cloud, companies can deliver images in real time at a global scale – reducing duplicate work between creative and web teams, eliminating the need to create and store duplicate assets, while optimizing web load times.

By publishing assets directly to e-commerce and web, Media Delivery Cloud enables brands to accelerate their digital asset supply chain and ensure consistency across markets. Media Delivery Cloud enables brands to:

Automate publication of digital assets directly from your Canto library to your website or e-commerce platform

View locally hosted content from servers close to users, with faster page load times and a better end-user experience

Remove duplication and cut down on storage costs by displaying a single asset in different formats

Auto-resize and crop imagery in the formats needed, removing the burden on creative teams

https://canto.com/product/media-delivery-cloud/