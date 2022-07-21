Squarespace launches Fluid Engine

Squarespace announced a new web design system, Fluid Engine. The reimagined design system provides users the maximum freedom to easily play, experiment, and stretch creative limits through an unrestricted canvas, but the canvas is also guided by an advanced smart grid to ensure quality results. The system provides just enough design guidance to make a website look great without limiting creativity. With its intuitive, fluid, and agile website editing experience, it is powerful enough to be used by the most creative professionals in web design, and easy-to-use for beginners. Fluid Engine is now available on Squarespace 7.1 in English, with plans to roll out in other supported languages beginning this fall. Features include:

Easier customization and creative expression. A modern design system that gives users creative flexibility with design guidance through a drag-and-drop smart grid.

Placement precision. A new level of control when arranging content within page layouts. You can control all aspects of layering, alignment, full bleed positioning.

More control over mobile websites. A smart grid specifically designed for mobile view that helps users create bespoke designs to optimize mobile experience.

Design Efficiency. Intelligent, responsive functionality to help users get their envisioned design results faster and more easily.

https://www.squarespace.com/websites/fluid-engine