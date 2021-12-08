Gilbane Advisor 12-8-21 — analytics blues, future cloud

This week we have articles from Erik Bernhardsson, and Roger Martin. News comes from RWS / Tridion, Optimizely and Welcome, MongoDB, eccenca, and Quantinuum.

Opinion / Analysis

Singing the data analytics blues

It just ain’t what it is cracked up to be… I get a seemingly endless flow of complaints about Data Analytics (DA for short), even though it is the hottest thing in business these days. Why isn’t DA giving me the insights that it is supposed to provide? We have a DA team now, but the little startups keep figuring stuff out before us and beating us?

Roger Martin has essential reminders for some of us, and a handy short piece for all to share with colleagues who are asking questions like these.

https://rogermartin.medium.com/singing-the-data-analytics-blues-58fdf93b27bf

How the cloud will be reshuffled

Though cloud computing is not at all new, is a large and growing market, and is dominated by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, how it will evolve is unclear. Just as cloud computing makes it possible for startups to jump start, and enterprises to slash some infrastructure costs, it adds cost and complexity to software engineering, and adds future lock-in and data integration and repatriation risks. In addition, while the big three will likely remain entrenched at the lowest level of the computing stack, we don’t know who will share the other layers, or how they will overlap. Erik Bernhardsson has a theory worth checking out, and includes link to his critics.

https://erikbern.com/2021/11/30/storm-in-the-stratosphere-how-the-cloud-will-be-reshuffled.html

Content technology news

New eccenca Corporate Memory multi-graph platform release focused on making knowledge graph technology accessible to business users with no-code.

https://gilbane.com/2021/12/eccenca-updates-multi-graph-platform/

RWS embeds semantic AI capabilities in Tridion

To help companies create, manage, and deliver intuitive multilingual content and digital experiences to customers, employees and partners across channels.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/rws-embeds-semantic-ai-capabilities-in-tridion/

Optimizely to acquire Welcome

Will combine content management, commerce, content marketing, marketing resource management and digital asset management in a single solution.

https://gilbane.com/2021/12/optimizely-to-acquire-welcome/

MongoDB announces pay-as-you-go offering in AWS Marketplace

The new pay-as-you-go option is another way to procure MongoDB in addition to privately negotiated offers already supported on AWS Marketplace.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/mongodb-announces-pay-as-you-go-offering-in-aws-marketplace/

Cambridge Quantum and Honeywell Quantum Solutions merge into Quantinuum

Quantinuum includes Cambridge Quantum software, operating systems, and cybersecurity, and Honeywell Quantum Solutions hardware.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/cambridge-quantum-and-honeywell-quantum-solutions-merge-into-quantinuum/

