Datadobi launches multi-petabyte Starter Packs

Datadobi, experts in unstructured data management, announced they have released new Starter Packs for DobiMigrate ranging from 1PB up to 7PB. The offering is purpose-built to bolster unstructured data management projects’ success in data-heavy, high-volume environments. The new Starter Packs will enable channel partners and end users to accelerate digital transformation and conduct data management projects to any storage platform or cloud environment.

Datadobi’s newest PB-scale Starter Packs equip customers and partners to have choice, flexibility, and range for projects varying from 1PB to 7PB. The DobiMigrate Starter Packs were originally designed for the lower end of migrations up to 500TB to make it easy for customers to get started quickly on their project. These new Starter Packs will assist customers with larger environments to do the same.

Enterprises looking to take advantage of the new Starter Packs can expect that DobiMigrate will protect customer data during a migration. The product and processes have successfully demonstrated the highest standards for integrity, security, and confidentiality according to Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 requirements.

https://datadobi.com/starter-pack