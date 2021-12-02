eccenca updates multi-graph platform

eccenca, provider of automated decision processing technology, released a new version of its eccenca Corporate Memory. The multi-graph platform is a mature solution for data integration and linking, knowledge capture and reasoning. It has been helping companies like Siemens, Bosch and Total to manage their complex data landscapes and to increase their digital maturity. The latest advancements continue eccenca’s roadmap to make knowledge graph technology accessible and manageable to business users.

eccenca has also increased flexibility of data integration and exploration. As a multi-graph platform with many interface options, eccenca Corporate Memory can ingest a myriad of data sources. This includes other knowledge graph solutions that companies might already have in use for limited (and often siloed) use cases. The latest release of eccenca Corporate Memory further simplifies the integration of new sources. I addition to the optimized import automation options for vocabularies, metadata and master data sets, Google Spreadsheets and Excel sheets files can now be integrated via the commonly used share links. The reusability of project artifacts like workflow definitions help further decrease the workload of data scientists and data engineers. While the added regex extraction allows multi-match requests in complex, long strings of data.

https://eccenca.com/products/enterprise-knowledge-graph-platform-corporate-memory