RWS embeds semantic AI capabilities in Tridion

RWS, provider of language, content management and intellectual property services, has embedded semantic AI within its Tridion content platform. The new semantic AI capabilities go beyond traditional approaches to personalization, delivering smart recommendations and intuitive search results that guide customers towards finding accurate answers to their queries. Tridion is an intelligent content platform that enables organizations to create, manage and deliver multilingual digital content and digital experiences to customers, employees and partners across any channel.

Companies can use these new capabilities across their digital experience and self-service platforms, and across internal systems and intranets. Semantic AI will automatically tag content and generate metadata across an organization’s pool of information, following a well-defined knowledge model. This helps ensure content is classified accurately and consistently for any touchpoint, and eases the time-consuming burden of content authors to manually tag content.

Semantic AI is available for the various components of Tridion: Tridion Sites for Web content Management, Tridion Docs for Structured Content Management and Tridion Dynamic Experience Delivery for search and headless content publishing. The new semantic AI capabilities are available through an OEM partnership with the Semantic Web Company.

https://www.rws.com/content-management/tridion/semantic-ai/