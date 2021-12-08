MACH Alliance announces MongoDB and Netlify as members

MACH Alliance announced a new category of “Enabler” membership and MongoDB and Netifly as the first two members. The new category applies to organizations that are heavily utilized by MACH organizations to deliver a MACH service or technology. They are, therefore, enabling a MACH provider but don’t offer a direct MACH solution. As such, they aren’t suited for an Alliance membership in the Vendor or System Integrator categories. While a Vendor member produces an application that enterprises can buy, an Enabler member delivers a service or technology vendors can use as part of a MACH integration.

There are two types of Enabler groups:

Technology Enablers are Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that MACH vendors utilize to deliver their service. They are enabling MACH ISVs and aiding the promotion of the MACH architecture.

Service Enablers are service organizations that are stakeholders in MACH projects (like a specialized design agency could be) but may not have a direct involvement in implementing a MACH solution.

All Enablers are aligned to the non-functional areas of a MACH architecture. This includes, but is not limited to monitoring, data storage, cluster or container management, tracing, service meshing, API Gateways and orchestration.

https://machalliance.org/newsroom/mach-alliance-announces-mongodb-and-netlify-as-first-members-of-new-enabler-category