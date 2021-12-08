MACH Alliance announced a new category of “Enabler” membership and MongoDB and Netifly as the first two members. The new category applies to organizations that are heavily utilized by MACH organizations to deliver a MACH service or technology. They are, therefore, enabling a MACH provider but don’t offer a direct MACH solution. As such, they aren’t suited for an Alliance membership in the Vendor or System Integrator categories. While a Vendor member produces an application that enterprises can buy, an Enabler member delivers a service or technology vendors can use as part of a MACH integration.
There are two types of Enabler groups:
- Technology Enablers are Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that MACH vendors utilize to deliver their service. They are enabling MACH ISVs and aiding the promotion of the MACH architecture.
- Service Enablers are service organizations that are stakeholders in MACH projects (like a specialized design agency could be) but may not have a direct involvement in implementing a MACH solution.
All Enablers are aligned to the non-functional areas of a MACH architecture. This includes, but is not limited to monitoring, data storage, cluster or container management, tracing, service meshing, API Gateways and orchestration.
https://machalliance.org/newsroom/mach-alliance-announces-mongodb-and-netlify-as-first-members-of-new-enabler-category