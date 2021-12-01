Optimizely to acquire Welcome

Digital experience platform (DXP) provider, Optimizely, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Welcome, who brings capabilities of content marketing platforms (CMP), marketing resource management (MRM) and digital asset management (DAM) together in a single solution. The combined company will help marketing teams at brands across the globe to achieve business value through better customer experiences. The complexity and fragmentation of the marketing stack compromises marketers’ ability to deliver personalized, contextual experiences and create relevant content. Welcome’s capabilities combined with Optimizely’s solutions for commerce and content management – as well as its tools for experimentation, personalization and recommendations – means marketers can now:

Accelerate the end-to-end marketing lifecycle from concept to execution

Gain control and transparency to manage content

Grow revenue by scaling adoption of optimization.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 of 2021. Until such closing, the companies will continue to operate independently, with Welcome’s core marketing orchestration and asset management capabilities operating standalone.

https://www.optimizely.com/welcome/