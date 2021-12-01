Microsoft introduces Teams Essentials

Microsoft Corp. announced the general availability of Teams Essentials, the first-ever standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses. Teams Essentials gives small businesses a professional and affordable meetings solution to support collaboration, connection and productivity in a hybrid work environment. Teams Essentials is competitively priced at $4 USD per person per month. Teams Essentials provides:

Unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours

Meetings with up to 300 people

10 GB of cloud storage per user

Teams Essentials also includes existing and new capabilities available in the free version of Teams:

Simple, easy invitations require only an email address. Users are not required to sign up, sign in or install Teams to participate in a meeting.

In addition to Outlook Calendar integration, new Google Calendar integration is coming soon.

is coming soon. Professional meeting tools and capabilities like meeting lobby, virtual backgrounds, Together mode, live closed captions and live reactions.

like meeting lobby, virtual backgrounds, Together mode, live closed captions and live reactions. Never lose context or continuity with always-available chats in Microsoft Teams.

Quickly start a group project and host meetings with anyone, assign tasks to teammates, and create polls to receive feedback quickly all in one hub with the new small-business group chat template coming soon to desktop and web.

