Microsoft Corp. announced the general availability of Teams Essentials, the first-ever standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses. Teams Essentials gives small businesses a professional and affordable meetings solution to support collaboration, connection and productivity in a hybrid work environment. Teams Essentials is competitively priced at $4 USD per person per month. Teams Essentials provides:
- Unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours
- Meetings with up to 300 people
- 10 GB of cloud storage per user
Teams Essentials also includes existing and new capabilities available in the free version of Teams:
- Simple, easy invitations require only an email address. Users are not required to sign up, sign in or install Teams to participate in a meeting.
- In addition to Outlook Calendar integration, new Google Calendar integration is coming soon.
- Professional meeting tools and capabilities like meeting lobby, virtual backgrounds, Together mode, live closed captions and live reactions.
- Never lose context or continuity with always-available chats in Microsoft Teams.
- Quickly start a group project and host meetings with anyone, assign tasks to teammates, and create polls to receive feedback quickly all in one hub with the new small-business group chat template coming soon to desktop and web.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/compare-microsoft-teams-options