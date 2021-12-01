Gilbane Advisor 12-1-21 — blockchain, performance + brand

This week we have articles from Viet Nguyen, and Eric Benjamin Seufert. News comes from Marklogic and Smartlogic, Jina AI, Meltwater and DeepReason.AI, and Strapi.

Opinion / Analysis

Blockchain explained in 50 lines of code

Don’t skip over this article if you’re not a programmer, or because you already understand how blockchains work. Software developer Viet Nguyen delivers on the title with a delightfully clear and simple explanation in both English and JavaScript. If you already understand blockchains, you may pick up some pointers for explaining it to others.

https://medium.com/geekculture/blockchain-explained-in-50-lines-of-code-1dbf4eda0201

The perilous mythology of brand marketing for digital products

…the misconception that Brand marketing sits in opposition to Performance marketing creates misalignment and confusion that can result in a Brand function that exists in parallel to a Performance marketing team. Optimally, the Brand function should sit within the Performance Marketing team and be guided by a unified measurement model.

Eric Benjamin Seufert provides a helpful framework for pulling together competing marketing strategies and tactics.

https://mobiledevmemo.com/understanding-the-role-of-brand-marketing-for-digital-products/

Content technology news

MarkLogic acquires metadata management provider Smartlogic

Smartlogic has deciphered, filtered, and connected data for global organizations to help solve their complex data problems.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/marklogic-acquires-metadata-management-provider-smartlogic/

Strapi CMS v4 released

The open-source “headless” content management system CMS update enhances overall performance, introduces new query engine and plug-in APIs.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/strapi-cms-v4-released/

Meltwater acquires DeepReason.ai

To help build one of the largest knowledge graphs of public information. The technology represents 75 years of aggregate research in Graph Reasoning.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/meltwater-acquires-deepreason-ai/

Jina AI raises $30 million to scale open-source neural search ecosystem

Jina AI’s core project, built in the open on GitHub, users can quickly create a cloud-native neural search solution with deep learning.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/jina-ai-raises-30-million-to-scale-open-source-neural-search-ecosystem/

