MarkLogic acquires metadata management provider Smartlogic

MarkLogic Corporation, a complex data integration and portfolio company of Vector Capital, announced it has acquired Smartlogic, a metadata management semantic AI technology solutions provider. As part of the transaction, Smartlogic’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Bentley, as well as other members of the senior management team, will join the MarkLogic executive team. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Smartlogic has deciphered, filtered, and connected data for many of the world’s largest organizations to help solve their complex data problems. Global organizations in the energy, healthcare, life sciences, financial services, government and intelligence, media and publishing, and high-tech manufacturing industries rely on Smartlogic’s metadata and AI platform to enrich enterprise information with context and meaning, as well as extract critical facts, entities, and relationships to power their businesses.

https://www.marklogic.com/ ■ https://www.smartlogic.com