MongoDB announces pay-as-you-go offering in AWS Marketplace

MongoDB, Inc., a modern general purpose database platform, announced that it will make it easier for customers to build, scale, and manage data-rich applications with MongoDB Atlas in AWS Marketplace in calendar Q1 2022. With the launch of a pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas with Free Trial in AWS Marketplace, developers will have a simplified subscription experience, and enterprises will have another way to procure MongoDB in addition to privately negotiated offers already supported on AWS Marketplace. There will be no up-front commitments required to use MongoDB Atlas on AWS, and customers will pay only for the resources they use and scale based on their needs. MongoDB is also launching the capability for customers to buy MongoDB Professional Services in AWS Marketplace at AWS re:Invent, providing enterprises with one place to implement, configure, and run MongoDB workloads.

Earlier this year, MongoDB and AWS launched integrations between MongoDB Atlas and AWS Wavelength, Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, Amazon EventBridge, AWS PrivateLink, AWS App Runner, Amazon Managed Grafana, and more. With today’s new AWS Marketplace integrations, AWS customers can enjoy the benefits of consolidated billing via their AWS account.

https://www.mongodb.com/press/mongodb-announces-a-pay-as-you-go-offering-in-aws-marketplace