ThoughtSpot announces new Snowflake investment

ThoughtSpot, provider of enterprise search & AI-driven analytics, announced a new investment from Snowflake Ventures, the ventures arm of Snowflake. This investment reflects the continued partnership and success joint customers are able to achieve with Thoughtspot’s AI-driven analytics platform powered by Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Organizations that have adopted the Data Cloud in combination with search and AI-driven analytics move beyond traditional static dashboards and improve how they leverage data. With Snowflake and ThoughtSpot, companies are able to empower every employee with granular insights that create bespoke, personalized experiences. Joint customers will benefit from:

Accelerated product innovation. ThoughtSpot’s search and AI-driven analytics platform will continue to integrate and leverage the latest Snowflake platform features that enable joint customers to further democratize the use of data and unlock meaningful business insights.

Increased ROI from cloud migrations. With ThoughtSpot and Snowflake, companies can quickly get their data into the cloud, identify and move analytics use cases into production, and scale these to any employee in their business.

Continued joint go to market. ThoughtSpot and Snowflake will work together to help companies experience the combination of their solutions through jointly held virtual events, workshops, and a free trial of ThoughtSpot.

