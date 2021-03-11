OpenText launches Cloud Edition 21.1

OpenText announced the release of Cloud Edition (CE) 21.1, delivering a tailored combination of industry solutions, API services, flexible delivery models, and expert managed services. CE 21.1 provides updates across the five OpenText Clouds.



The OpenText Content Cloud improves user productivity, process stability, and provides solutions to assist with regulatory compliance.

Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 now integrates with the Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP). Users can maintain encryption and access levels for content, while enabling capabilities such as text searching with increased security.

OpenText Intelligent Viewing – a universal file viewer enabling secure access to any file type with markup, annotation, redaction and transformation capabilities.

Extended ECM supports Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.

Now available OnDemand in the AWS cloud, Axcelerate Investigation provides insights to inform case strategy and decisions.

The OpenText Experience Cloud provides a single platform to create engaging customer experiences.

New Qfiniti integration with Twilio Flex delivers advanced call analytics and management for cloud contact centers.

Updates to Media Management, including AI-driven search updates, quick preview capabilities and tools supporting faster content distribution.

SAP HANA & SAP NetWeaver connectors for Fax2Mail allow faxing from SAP for uninterrupted workflows.

New RESTful APIs in OpenText Notifications facilitate SMS app integration.

There are also updates for the: OpenText Business Network Cloud, OpenText Security & Protection Cloud, and OpenText Developer Cloud.

https://www.opentext.com/about/press-releases?id=9948A4E5BEFC479A9961DECCE8B0A16E