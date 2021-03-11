Progress releases digital experience platform Sitefinity 13.3

Progress announced the latest release of the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitefinity 13.3. Progress now offers long-term support (LTS) for Sitefinity which gives customers four years or more of extended version support. The new release also provides ease-of-use capabilities, streamlined developer tooling and advanced analytics, personalization and optimization. With the new features and capabilities IT and marketing can:

Define user groups by business units to ensure each site in a multisite environment meets specific needs for individual business units, divisions or locations

Pinpoint highly engaged prospects with extended lead scoring options, negative lead scoring and common touchpoint reporting for personas, presented in an enhanced report UI

Monitor the progress of all scheduled tasks and automatically detect and restart a task that has been halted due to an application recycle or system shutdown

Reduce marketing reliance on IT with a reimagined UI spanning page management, content editing, taxonomy and digital asset management (images, videos, documents and files)

The Progress Sitefinity digital experience platform is available today.

https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms/dxp

