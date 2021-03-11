Progress announced the latest release of the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitefinity 13.3. Progress now offers long-term support (LTS) for Sitefinity which gives customers four years or more of extended version support. The new release also provides ease-of-use capabilities, streamlined developer tooling and advanced analytics, personalization and optimization. With the new features and capabilities IT and marketing can:
- Define user groups by business units to ensure each site in a multisite environment meets specific needs for individual business units, divisions or locations
- Pinpoint highly engaged prospects with extended lead scoring options, negative lead scoring and common touchpoint reporting for personas, presented in an enhanced report UI
- Monitor the progress of all scheduled tasks and automatically detect and restart a task that has been halted due to an application recycle or system shutdown
- Reduce marketing reliance on IT with a reimagined UI spanning page management, content editing, taxonomy and digital asset management (images, videos, documents and files)
The Progress Sitefinity digital experience platform is available today.
https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms/dxp