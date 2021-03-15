Expert.ai launches natural language user community

Expert.ai today launched a new user Community designed to serve the AI natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language processing (NLP) software ecosystem using the expert.ai NL technology, products and API. By sharing thought leadership, best practices, training material, and more, the Community is a space for developers, data scientists, knowledge engineers, computational linguists, AI enthusiasts and experts to learn more about the NL capabilities from the AI tools provided by expert.ai. Members can leverage the Community to gain new insights and knowledge, get advice from technical experts to overcome NL challenges and expand skills, interact with peers to ask support and share acquired expertise. To learn more or join the expert.ai Natural Language Community, visit

https://community.expert.ai