Progress announced the R1 2021 release of Progress Telerik Test Studio, an enterprise UI test automation platform. With this release Progress accelerates automation testing speed and performance by introducing headless browser execution, a redesigned storyboard and PDF content validation. Headless browsers enable the execution of automated tests without launching the graphical interface of the browser. Users can run any test in headless mode without changing test steps, image search, dialog handler updates or other factors or requiring additional configuration of already created tests. Headless browser execution in Telerik Test Studio is accessible for less technical professionals as it does not require writing code.

Telerik Test Studio’s Storyboard UI has been redesigned to improve speed, performance and user experience. The visual storyboard is now enhanced with better-quality images while the photo gallery-like controls allow users to review recorded tests as a sequence of images instead of separate steps.

Automated visual testing of web applications in Telerik Test Studio includes built-in PDF content validation to support all types of PDF-dependent internal systems or Robotic Process Automation (RPA) processes. Users can create automated tests for applications with embedded UI capabilities to generate PDFs. The built-in PDF validation also enables extracting and validating text or images from PDFs in the browser without installing additional extensions.

