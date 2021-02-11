ThoughtSpot and Microsoft Partner on search and AI-driven analytics

ThoughtSpot and Microsoft announced a new agreement to help Azure Synapse customers tap into their cloud data through augmented analytics. ThoughtSpot Cloud will be available on Microsoft Azure, giving customers a means to bring analytics and insights from their data in Azure Synapse Analytics and other cloud data warehouses to their entire organization through search and AI. Customers can equip anyone with the ability to analyze data, find insights, and make informed decisions. Customers can also buy ThoughtSpot through the Azure Marketplace. Highlights of the agreement include:

ThoughtSpot Cloud on Microsoft Azure. ThoughtSpot Cloud, the new SaaS platform for search and AI-driven analytics, will be available on Microsoft Azure. Customers will be able to leverage their data in Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks and other cloud data warehouses.

ThoughtSpot Cloud, the new SaaS platform for search and AI-driven analytics, will be available on Microsoft Azure. Customers will be able to leverage their data in Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks and other cloud data warehouses. Enhanced support for Azure Synapse Analytics. Deeper collaboration between Microsoft and ThoughtSpot will bring new support for Azure Synapse.

Deeper collaboration between Microsoft and ThoughtSpot will bring new support for Azure Synapse. Seamless purchasing experience. Customers will be able to buy ThoughtSpot directly in the Azure Marketplace using Azure credits.

Customers will be able to buy ThoughtSpot directly in the Azure Marketplace using Azure credits. Product co-development. Ongoing co-development of solutions will enable joint customers to take advantage of the value of their data in Azure Synapse Analytics with ThoughtSpot.

https://www.thoughtspot.com