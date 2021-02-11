TA Digital launches SearchBoost.ai

TA Digital announced its entry into the cognitive search space with an intelligent search solution, SearchBoost.ai. SearchBoost.ai delivers personalized search results by focusing on the users and their experience. Leveraging user data, SearchBoost.ai serves users with predictive, relevant and personalized search results that cater to the highest clicks and conversions.

SearchBoost.ai works by connecting to both the data source and the search engine in place within the client’s existing infrastructure. It imports user data and search results then trains a Machine Learning model on them to produce better results. Once those results are ready, SearchBoost.ai pushes those results back to the search engine. While SearchBoost.ai can work with any data source or search engine, there is an existing out-of-the-box connectors for Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics, Apache Solr, Elasticsearch, Adobe Experience Manager and many others in development. The company has launched its offering with four pricing options.

https://www.tadigital.com/innovation/searchboostai