Elastic adds new capabilities across solutions

Elastic announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions. With searchable snapshots, users can retain and search their data on low-cost object stores such as AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Storage, and Google Cloud Storage, which can reduce storage costs. Searchable snapshots support a new cold tier capability, which is now generally available and also available in Elastic Cloud.

Expanded capabilities in Elastic Enterprise Search include a new web crawler for Elastic App Search and support for Box as a content source inside Elastic Workplace Search. The web crawler retrieves information from publicly accessible websites to make that content easily searchable in App Search engines, and the schema is inferred upon ingestion and can be updated in near real time with one click.

New in Elastic 7.11, the beta of schema on read with runtime fields gives users the ability to define the schema for their index at query time. Users can choose between flexibility and cost efficiency with schema on read or fast performance with schema on write. Elastic Observability introduces new topline views for Elastic APM and Elastic Metrics, making it easy for users to quickly spot and triage application and infrastructure performance issues.

https://www.elastic.co