Gatsby announces new JS Plugin for WordPress

Gatsby, Inc. announced general availability of the Gatsby Plugin for WordPress. The Plugin is available for download and is supported in Gatsby Cloud. Using Gatsby as the frontend and WordPress as the backend CMS organizations can deliver richer, more complex, integrated web experiences that combine content from WordPress and other CMSs and web services. Content creators enjoy the same WordPress authoring experience they already know. After content is published in WordPress, Gatsby sources the updated content and generates the static HTML pages. WordPress developers can now use development tools and technologies like Javascript, Git, and modern APIs to create richer, more performant web experiences.

The Gatsby Plugin for WordPress leverages WPGraphQL to enable organizations currently using WordPress to create performant, secure Gatsby web frontends. WPGraphQL is a free, open-source plugin for WordPress that delivers an extendable GraphQL schema and API, which Gatsby leverages to use WordPress as a headless CMS. The Gatsby content hub architecture built on GraphQL can access content from web services and CMSs, including WordPress, utilizing the library of over 2,500 Gatsby Plugins. This enables organizations to create complex, integrated web experiences based on content from multiple data sources.

https://www.gatsbyjs.com

Related articles: