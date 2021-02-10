Box announces new Box Shuttle

Box, Inc. announced an all-new Box Shuttle to make it easier, faster, and less costly to migrate large amounts of content, including permissions and metadata, to the Box Content Cloud. With Box Shuttle, customers get access to content management experts for strategy and execution, change management processes to drive adoption, and technology that will enable organizations to accelerate their digital transformation. Box Shuttle is now a full-service content migration program for the cloud content management market. With the new Box Shuttle, customers can:

Leverage both on-premises and cloud connectors that allow petabyte-scale migration from more than 15 source systems, including file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Workspace, Egnyte, Documentum, OpenText, and FileNet

Partner with content migration experts to plan and execute migration projects

Re-map content to different owners, or modify permissions during migration – allowing for restructuring and reorganization

Preserve business-critical context about content with simple configurations that migrate existing metadata and file version history into Box

Accelerate the pace of migration to hundreds of terabytes per day with automatic optimized network utilization and API volumes

Increase confidence with real-time migration reporting, visualization, and event monitoring.

https://www.box.com/products-and-features/shuttle