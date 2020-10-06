Headless content management system Strapi upgrades community and enterprise versions

Strapi announced enhancements to both its community and enterprise versions, adding features that simplify the user experience so that developers and content creators can be more productive. The new versions add publication workflow features, such as managing drafts and privileges, and introduces easy-to-get-started templates for many content-driven use cases. Strapi also added a “bronze plan” that provides access to its Role Based Access Control feature at a reduced subscription price. This plan is intended for startup to mid-market customers that are not seeking enterprise-level support services.

The Strapi CMS streamlines the delivery of content on any platform: websites, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The Strapi CMS is customizable using application programming interfaces (APIs) and works with all the JAMstack static site generators and front-end frameworks (like Gatsby.js, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Angular, React, Vue.js). It provides support for both SQL and NoSQL databases and can be deployed anywhere: public or private cloud (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Digital Ocean), Platform-as-a-Service (Heroku, Platform.sh, etc.) or on-premise servers. The community version is free open source software available for download. The Enterprise Edition is now available in three self-hosted paid plans.

https://strapi.io/