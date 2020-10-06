Lucid launches virtual whiteboard application Lucidspark

Lucid, provider of visual collaboration software, announced the expansion of its visual collaboration suite with the release of Lucidspark, a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together in real time. Lucidspark helps teams to more effectively:

Ideate: Capture and share ideas in a virtual whiteboard that provides the flexibility to maximize individual and team creativity. Lucidspark provides an infinite canvas to brainstorm, ideate, and work together.

Create: Collaborate seamlessly and get everyone aligned. Teams can work together in real time or asynchronously and easily keep track of everyone's contributions. Lucidspark also provides functionality to facilitate structured sessions, like allowing leaders to set the pace and clarify roles while participants can vote and react to help prioritize ideas.

Act: Build shared consensus, align teams on priorities and transform ideas into next steps. Team members can automatically organize notes that highlight key results and illustrate actionable insights that can then be shared with leadership for approvals and buy-in. From there, teams can develop the agile workflows and game plans needed to build momentum and keep projects moving forward.

Lucidspark integrates with Lucid’s intelligent diagramming application, Lucidchart, making it possible to collaborate from initial idea through reality. For instance, once a team brainstorms details of a new application in Lucidspark, they can transition into Lucidchart to visualize the scrum teams, organizational processes and technical systems that will be necessary to make the application a reality.

