Strapi Enterprise Edition beta adds role-based access control for security and governance

Strapi, developers of a headless content management system (CMS), announced beta availability of enterprise editions that add Role-Based Access Control capabilities needed by enterprises for security and governance. The Enterprise Edition beta comes after the general availability of the Community Edition and can be deployed anywhere: public or private cloud (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Digital Ocean), Platform-as-a-Service (Heroku, Platform.sh, etc) or on-premise servers.

The Enterprise Edition is available in two self-hosted paid plans: Silver and Gold. The Silver plan starting price for an unlimited number of users is $299 per month per project, which comes with basic support, as well as online training for developers and content editors. The Gold plan includes a higher level of support with a Service Level Agreement and a dedicated Customer Success Manager to provide guidance on Strapi project architecture, deployment, and hosting, as well as identification of potential workarounds for features that may not yet be available. Pricing is dependent on specific terms and size of the deployment.

https://strapi.io