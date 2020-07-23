SyncWords launches new generation media localization AI in 100+ Languages

SyncWords launched the next generation of its media localization platform for translating and subtitling both live and on-demand videos in over 100 languages. Content creators have traditionally faced significant barriers to localizing their content including high costs, technical hurdles, and long turnaround times. SyncWords AI automates the process, enabling realtime subtitling solutions and delivering subtitles for pre-recorded content that reduces the time, effort, and cost of machine translation post-editing workflows. SyncWords’ media localization AI provides smart parsing and handling of content and metadata through the translation process and assembles the translated output into UX-optimized subtitles while transferring word-level timings to ensure timing accuracy throughout. The next generation of SyncWords’ media localization AI extends the accuracy and quality of results that can be produced through automation by introducing features for precise adherence to source templates, word-level alignments of translations with the source, automated alignment of human translations with source, and maximum context for translations, among other features.

