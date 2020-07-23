AWS announces general availability of Contact Lens for Amazon Connect

Amazon Web Services Inc. announced the general availability of Contact Lens, a set of capabilities for Amazon Connect enabled by machine learning, that gives contact centers the ability to understand the sentiment, trends, and compliance of customer conversations to improve their experience and identify crucial feedback. Amazon Connect is a cloud contact center service that helps companies of any size deliver customer service on the same technology as Amazon’s customer service.

Contact Lens capabilities are built into the Amazon Connect experience, and provides metadata (such as transcriptions, sentiment, and categorization tags) in customers’ Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets in a well-defined schema. Businesses can export this information and use additional tools like Amazon QuickSight or Tableau to do further analysis and combine it with data from other sources. Contact Lens requires no technical expertise, and getting started takes just a few clicks in Amazon Connect.

https://aws.amazon.com/connect/contact-lens