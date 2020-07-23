Box and Google Cloud deepen strategic partnership

Google Cloud and Box, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to help customers transform the way they work. Under the strategic partnership, Box will leverage Google Cloud and its advanced capabilities to enhance the scale, performance, and the intelligence of its cloud content management platform globally. Box and Google Cloud will also create a seamless experience for the thousands of enterprises using G Suite with Box for secure, remote work in the cloud.

Box will leverage Google Cloud as a key provider for data storage across the globe.

The companies are also building on their machine-learning integrations to deliver Google Cloud’s Document AI as part of the Box Skills Kit to improve intelligent data processing, and are exploring further integrations to enhance intelligent security and compliance use cases to help customers safeguard sensitive content.

Box currently supports Google Cloud Identity. Later this year, Box plans to build single sign-on (SSO) enhancements. Box plans to add support for Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication of managed users and external collaborators via time-based OTP (one-time password).

Box is developing a new G Suite Add-on to enable a “save to Box” experience for G Suite, allowing customers the ability to start a document within their G Suite environment and save back to Box.

The additional Box for G Suite enhancements are expected to be available for joint customers by Q4 at no additional charge.

https://cloud.google.com/press-releases/2020/0723/google-cloud-box-partnership