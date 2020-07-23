Dassault Systèmes delivers new collaborative data science experiences

Dassault Systèmes announced the enhancement of collaborative data science capabilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Dassault Systèmes’ customers can capitalize on their data patrimony by engaging in new virtual twin experiences in which knowledge found in unstructured text data is transformed into actionable content and insights. This follows the acquisition of the privately-held company Proxem, a France-based specialist in artificial intelligence-powered semantic processing software and services, and provider of customer experience analysis solutions.

Dassault Systèmes has integrated Proxem’s Proxem Studio, into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to complement NETVIBES EXALEAD information intelligence applications. This accelerates the portfolio of available AI models, while transforming public and accessible content into a reusable industry knowledge graph. Proxem Studio delivers a combination of rule-based natural language understanding, natural language processing, and machine learning technologies.

The combination of AI with modelling and simulation applications will enable 3DEXPERIENCE platform users to automate the interpretation of knowledge found in requirements, regulations, customer and quality feedback, contracts, as well as in scientific publications, research reports or clinical trial results. This triggers new collaboration opportunities and facilitates planning and execution across the extended enterprise.

