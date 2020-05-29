Strapi releases Strapi Community Edition for enterprises

Strapi announced a new release of Strapi Community Edition representing 13,000 commits made by more than 420 contributors across hundreds of releases. This version of Strapi is also the foundation for an upcoming Enterprise Edition that will include enterprise features, such as advanced role-based access control, unlimited content internationalization, audit logs, and SSO. Companies interested in getting priority access to these upcoming features can sign up for a private beta until July 1st.

The company also announced the availability of paid support for companies who are interested in Service Level Agreements and access to best practices directly from the core team, and an initial group of Solutions Partners that have experience with Strapi and are ready to assist companies with a large range of services, including frontend development, content management CMS migration, and plugin or custom development. Partners include: AE Studio (USA), Capfi (France), freshcells (Germany), Simform (USA) and SovTech (UK, South Africa and Kenya).

The core team and contributors fixed more than 80 issues in the new release to enhance the overall developer experience including:

Native support for .env files to simplify configuration setup for users.

Improved environment configuration with overwrites.

Better database lifecycles to trigger functions before or after a specific event.

New CLI command to easily migrate settings across environments.

Greater support for deployment configurations with proxy configuration changes.

https://strapi.io