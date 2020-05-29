Kentico introduces Kentico Xperience

Kentico Software announced the launch of Kentico Xperience, a new brand for its digital experience platform (DXP). Kentico EMS previously their combined content management, digital marketing, and commerce capabilities in a single platform. The new brand, Kentico Xperience, replaces product names Kentico CMS and Kentico EMS, and emphasizes the digital experience capabilities available in the platform. As part of the product brand launch, Kentico has two new websites.

https://www.kentico.com for core company information, and xperience.io dedicated to its digital experience platform.