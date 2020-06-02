EditShare and Adobe partner on enhanced collaborative editing for Adobe users

EditShare’s new Flow panel for Adobe Premiere Pro is designed to simplify content management, proxy and remote editing, and review and approval workflows for editors. For open storage, EditShare’s EFS enhances collaborative editing with support for project-locking for Productions in Premiere Pro. With the Productions feature set, Premiere Pro can now handle projects with “an extraordinary number of assets” while maintaining peak performance. Sharing and organizing those assets is also simplified. Flow manages the entire media technology stack with tools to orchestrate assets and workflows across tiered on-premise, nearline and cloud storage environments. A secure platform for remote, collaborative productions, Flow offers an advanced proxy-based workflow with support for more than 500 codecs. Its enhanced Premiere Pro panel connects individual editors and production teams directly to the Flow media asset management and its productivity-focused toolset including extensive asset tracking, collaborative proxy editing workflow, and review and approval workflows across cities, countries and continents. EFS scalable storage enables media organizations to build extensive collaborative workflows on premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid installations, shielding creative personnel from the underlying technical complexity while equipping administrators and technicians with storage management tools. For Adobe editors, EFS is fast and flexible collaborative storage that supports Productions in Premiere Pro for project sharing.

