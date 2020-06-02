Atlassian launches new DevOps features

Atlassian announced 12 new collaboration features, automations and integrations in order to help developers take their time back and ship better code, faster. There are too many disconnected tools, manual processes, and constantly changing collaboration practices are blocking developers from reaching the full promise of DevOps. Developers need less context switching. Fewer meetings. Fewer pings from IT about security incidents. Just more time to code and deliver value to customers. The goal is to help developers focus on their code with connected development, IT operations, and business teams with automation that spans Atlassian products and third-party tools. With Jira as the backbone and ultimate source of truth, Atlassian unifies all of DevOps work to reduce collaboration overload. There are deep integrations between Jira Software Cloud and Bitbucket Cloud, GitHub, and GitLab so that issue tracking and project updates happen right where you code, automatically. No need to go back to Jira. And your project manager won’t have to ping you for updates and interrupt your coding flow, because your project board will automatically update based on your work in Bitbucket, GitHub, or GitLab.

