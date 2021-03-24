Acquia updates Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP)

Acquia announced updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to help marketers and developers architect a composable enterprise. These include the launch of Acquia Experience Platform, including Acquia CMS, a content management system (CMS) built on Drupal, and enhancements to Acquia Drupal Cloud and Acquia Marketing Cloud. New to Drupal Cloud, the Acquia Experience Platform includes Acquia CMS, Site Studio and Cloud IDE. All run on the Acquia Cloud Platform, a Kubernetes-native, autoscaling cloud platform for digital experiences:

Acquia CMS: a brand new CMS that includes capabilities from the Drupal community in a simple, out-of-the-box experience.

Acquia Site Studio: a no-code tool available within an enterprise CMS, allowing anyone to build websites without the need for technical expertise.

Acquia Cloud IDE: development environment for Drupal to expedite development timelines and reduce barriers to entry for Drupal development.

Acquia Marketing Cloud updates:

Unified analytics: Acquia Personalization now leverages the same analytics platform as Acquia CDP.

New machine learning models: New fuzzy clustering capabilities allow customers to be segmented into multiple machine learning clusters.

Reporting enhancements: New campaign performance reporting provides insights into the results from campaigns using CDP data.

Compliance workflows: A new consumer data erasure request UI and API make it more efficient to honor GDPR and CCPA deletion requests and confirm that deletion requests were handled properly.

https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-updates-open-digital-experience-platform-dxp-power-composable

