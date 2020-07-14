Acquia launches new open digital experience platform

Acquia announced the launch of its new Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia’s Open DXP integrates Acquia’s platform to build, design, and run digital experiences (Drupal Cloud) with a data-driven marketing platform to create, personalize, and enhance customer journeys (Marketing Cloud). Drupal Cloud features a new, low-code marketer experience, as well as new developer tools to build, scale and secure websites and applications. With its newly built-in Customer Data Platform (CDP), Marketing Cloud provides a 360-degree view of the customer with real-time data integration, machine learning-driven insights, and marketing support for delivering individualized customer experiences.

Acquia Marketing Cloud now integrates all acquired and existing technologies into a single platform:

Customer Data Platform (formerly AgilOne)

Personalization (formerly Acquia Lift)

Campaign Studio (formerly Mautic)

Campaign Factory (formerly Maestro)

Acquia Drupal Cloud introduces new marketer and developer experiences, with added platform extensions:

Site Studio (formerly Cohesion)

Developer Studio

CMS Migrate

Site Factory

Edge CDN

Edge Security

