Acquia announced the launch of its new Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia’s Open DXP integrates Acquia’s platform to build, design, and run digital experiences (Drupal Cloud) with a data-driven marketing platform to create, personalize, and enhance customer journeys (Marketing Cloud). Drupal Cloud features a new, low-code marketer experience, as well as new developer tools to build, scale and secure websites and applications. With its newly built-in Customer Data Platform (CDP), Marketing Cloud provides a 360-degree view of the customer with real-time data integration, machine learning-driven insights, and marketing support for delivering individualized customer experiences.
Acquia Marketing Cloud now integrates all acquired and existing technologies into a single platform:
- Customer Data Platform (formerly AgilOne)
- Personalization (formerly Acquia Lift)
- Campaign Studio (formerly Mautic)
- Campaign Factory (formerly Maestro)
Acquia Drupal Cloud introduces new marketer and developer experiences, with added platform extensions:
- Site Studio (formerly Cohesion)
- Developer Studio
- CMS Migrate
- Site Factory
- Edge CDN
- Edge Security