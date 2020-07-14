Brightcove expands partner program

Brightcove Inc. announced the expansion of the Brightcove Global Partner Program, designed to extend the use of video to reach global audiences. With a broad portfolio of partners specifically focused on media and enterprise organizations, the Brightcove Global Partner Program broadens the reach of Brightcove’s video technology solutions, and enables organizations to implement it through the channels that align best with their business models. The newly-expanded program consists of three types of partners:

Referral Partners: Partners that refer their clients to Brightcove directly for a full video solution.

Solution Partners: Systems integrators and resellers that build full video management solutions for their enterprise and media clients.

Master License Partners: The Master License Partner program puts the full Brightcove platform within reach for all size clients. This new program allows Master License Partners to build upon their expertise, keeping them front and center to their clients, and now they are able to deliver Brightcove video to their customers.

https://www.brightcove.com/