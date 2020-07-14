Cortical.io introduces contract intelligence solution with semantic search

Cortical.io announced a new release of Cortical.io Contract Intelligence, an AI-based solution for enterprises that need to review and manage a large corpus of contracts and other legal documents. Cortical.io Contract Intelligence utilizes its natural language understanding (NLU) to automatically extract, classify and analyze relevant information in documents. Cortical.io Contract Intelligence 4.0 now incorporates semantic search to enable the search of an entire database or individual documents.

Other features in Cortical.io Contract Intelligence 4.0 are integration with other Business Intelligence solutions and workflow improvements. These include:

A dashboard to enable specialists to manage and track the review progress.

Task assignment for specialists to assign documents and annotation or review tasks to individual subject matter experts.

Built-in OCR capabilities to detect scanned pdf files and convert them into machine-readable files capable of being annotated.

Sophisticated table extraction to parse and extract information from tables regardless of the row/column format in the PDF document.

Active assistance that includes inline messages pop up to guide users when creating new annotations.

Cortical.io Contract Intelligence is available immediately as a stand-alone application or can be integrated into a workflow through the use of REST APIs. The product can be delivered on-premises, in a private cloud or a public cloud. Cortical.io also is partnering with integration partners and other product solution vendors. The solution is licensed on an annual basis and includes maintenance and support.

https://www.cortical.io