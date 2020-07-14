Altova debuts debugger for low code app development

Altova announced the release of MobileTogether 7.0, its low code app development framework. This latest version introduces a new debugger for testing and troubleshooting app behavior during development, as well as numerous new tools for defining controls, actions, and UI refinements. The new debugger in MobileTogether Designer offers developers full-featured debugging of both the execution flow of event handlers and operations AND the results of XPath/XQuery functions called during execution. The ability to test and debug apps with precision and immediately understand any app behavior – all directly inside the low-code design environment – enables developers to make a rapid app development process faster.

Highlights of the new features in version 7.0 include:

All new debugger

Overwriting Control Template styles and actions at any instance

New Update Variable action

Additional scroll-to options

Support for new units: dp/sp

Additional pre-defined button looks

Padding settings for table rows/columns

Edit Fields – new option to trigger control actions after time interval

Support for Android 1

