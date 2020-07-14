Monsido launches Data Privacy module

Monsido, a provider of web governance solutions that enhance user experience, today announced the launch of their Data Privacy module. The new module will allow Monsido customers to automate the management of their websites’ personal data by scanning their domains and identifying potential privacy issues.

With global privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States in place, organizations need to be more vigilant with the personal data they collect, process, and store on their websites. It is crucial that organizations take proactive measures like implementing data protection and management software to help guide them through the various regulations. Monsido’s Data Privacy module enables web and compliance teams to:

Automatically discover and classify sensitive information present on websites such as banking details, passport numbers, medical information, and more

Customize scans based on existing data privacy standards like the GDPR, CCPA, and the Australian Privacy Act (The Privacy Act 1988)

Prioritize potential issues by identifying the level of risk associated with the different data on websites

Prove efforts to comply with data privacy standards to the authorities through audit logs and a history center

https://monsido.com/platform/data-privacy