DataStax and IBM collaborate on NoSQL database

DataStax announced a collaboration with IBM to deliver DataStax Enterprise, a scale-out NoSQL database built on the open source Apache Cassandra. DataStax Enterprise with IBM is now available to help enterprises build and manage modern data applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. DataStax Enterprise is an open, multi-cloud stack for modern data applications, a multi-model database incorporating transactions, search, analytics, and graph workloads all on the same platform. Building on the existing IBM Cloud Databases for DataStax product, DataStax Enterprise with IBM is designed to provide IBM customers with a hybrid cloud solution set that can be deployed on private clouds or on multiple public clouds to support applications requiring open source Apache Cassandra-based technology. DataStax Enterprise with IBM is designed to provide enterprises with:

The elimination of data sprawl with an operational data platform that helps enable organizations to move away from legacy systems

A lightning-fast data layer that can keep pace with AI and machine learning priorities

Extensibility to build an ideal tool and future-ready deployments

Global sales and support from IBM for worldwide customer deployments

https://www.ibm.com/products/datastax-enterprise