ABBYY launches no-Code platform Vantage 2 and AI Marketplace

ABBYY launched Vantage 2, a low-code/no-code platform that delivers cognitive skills for RPA robots, automation systems, chatbots, and mobile solutions, enabling organizations to gain insights from documents and content. The company also launched ABBYY Marketplace, a marketplace where organizations can discover, try, and purchase reusable AI skills to accelerate their automation initiatives, while partners can build and publish skills to automate all types of content-centric processes.

ABBYY Vantage 2 lets citizen developers to have more control within intelligent automation initiatives, enabling business users to digitize operations faster without complete reliance on IT: with Vantage, they can derive insights from documents on a large scale. The re-architectured platform is built on microservices and packaged into containers orchestrated by Kubernetes. Cognigy, EXL, Kryon, Micro Focus, NICE, Pegasystems, PwC, and RoboRana are already integrating Vantage 2 with their platforms. Out-of-the-box connectors developed by ABBYY are available for Alteryx, Blue Prism, and UiPath.

The new ABBYY Marketplace provides an extensive online collection of reusable technology assets including cognitive skills for classification of documents and data extraction, ready-to-go process flows, and pre-built connectors. The Marketplace offers pre-trained skills for all types of documents like invoices, purchase orders, receipts, loan documents, insurance claims, bills of lading, and more.

www.abbyy.com/solutions/digital-intelligence