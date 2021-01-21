Acquia announces Acquia Digital Commerce

Acquia announced Acquia Digital Commerce, a solution to enable marketers to unify data, content, commerce, and digital merchandising into a single data layer to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience across the customer lifecycle. Using Acquia Digital Commerce with Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), marketers can drive real-time, personalized, shoppable experiences at every customer touchpoint. Together with partners commercetools and Lucidworks, Acquia has built a composable commerce solution, giving marketers flexibility to create digital experiences across the customer journey. Acquia Digital Commerce delivers the agility to build digital experiences across every channel, and the flexibility to support multi-tenant architectures and composable, multi-site experiences. With a microservices-based architecture, Acquia Digital Commerce helps ensure repeatability and reuse to drive standardization and compliance, and enables continuous refinement and testing to optimize results.

Teams can maximize their commerce investments by integrating this headless, cloud-native shopping platform with Acquia Open DXP. commercetools provides an omnichannel shopping platform and the Lucidworks AI-powered product discovery solution delivers personally relevant products and content to customers. Today also marks the launch of the Acquia DX Alliance, the company’s open technology partner community, to drive collaboration through an ecosystem of leading technology vendors providing choice and jointly delivering interoperable solutions that extend Acquia Open DXP.

https://www.acquia.com/why-acquia/acquia–digital-commerce

