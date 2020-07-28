Acquia partners with Xillio for Drupal migrations

Acquia announced a partnership with content migration software and services company Xillio to power its Acquia Migrate Re-Platform solution (formerly CMS Migrate). Using this solution, organizations can move their website’s content and data from other content management systems to Drupal 9 faster. In addition to Acquia Migrate Re-Platform, Acquia has several other solutions that will support organizations’ migrations to Drupal 9, including Acquia Migrate Analyze, which allows customers to extract their content and data from any non-Drupal CMS into reports to investigate their data model and optimize their content before migrating to Drupal 9. This solution is also offered in partnership with Xillio.

