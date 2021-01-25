Translations.com announces Contentserv’s GlobalLink Connect integration

Translations.com announced its certification of Contentserv’s integration for GlobalLink Connect. The certified solution gives users a new way to leverage GlobalLink Connect’s translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within an interface familiar to Contentserv users. Contentserv’s integration with GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. Contentserv’s product experience platform combines with GlobalLink Connect’s extended localization workflow capabilities to create a seamless plug-and-play content management solution with minimal effort. Contentserv combines Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) to give brands and retailers the ability to offer high-quality and engaging end-to-end product experiences. By leveraging GlobalLink AI, Contentserv customers can reduce costs and project timelines while maintaining quality control over translations. The integration allows users to:

Save time and money when translating content

Streamline the translation process for all product content across all sales channels

Schedule and request on-demand translation via the Contentserv UI

Gain transparency of translation spend, turnaround time, and other KPIs

Optimize internal or external vendor management

Utilize flexible workflows using machine translation, human translation, or both

Achieve ROI via reduced IT involvement and project management overhead

https://www.contentserv.com/, https://www.translations.com

