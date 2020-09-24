Serviceaide announces Luma 2.5

Serviceaide announced Luma 2.5. Luma Knowledge is integral to Luma Virtual Agent 2.5. Luma 2.5 leverages knowledge and information by unifying Serviceaide’s AI-powered virtual agent with an enterprise knowledge repository, the Luma Enterprise Knowledge Hub. The combination accelerates and elevates the self-service experience.

The Luma Virtual Agent leverages natural language processing and machine learning to create a conversational interface via voice, email, chat and other channels that understands and proactively guides users to the answers they seek or fulfills their requests through automated services. Luma’s automation and workflow engine can automate a wide range of IT and Enterprise Service Management tasks as diverse as provisioning a virtual machine, onboarding new employees, and handling facilities requests and HR changes. Among the knowledge-centered capabilities of the Luma Virtual Agent 2.5:

Serves up knowledge by forging an understanding between the data and the end requester.

Differentiates between user needs by disambiguating requests for service and knowledge and delivering the information or services that best fits the request. This can be done by exploring knowledge articles or reviewing actionable skills.

Closes the loop by leveraging machine learning to continuously improve knowledge delivery by providing feedback from its usefulness back into the knowledge base

Provides better answers by offering contextual suggestions for new content and more effective/timely responses.

Builds Knowledge by gathering existing knowledge, highlighting gaps, and spotlighting where knowledge needs to be created or improved.