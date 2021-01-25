SDL partners with Fuji Xerox

SDL, part of RWS Holdings plc, announced a strategic partnership with Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. to offer SDL Contenta Publishing Suite to manufacturers and aerospace and defense organizations in Japan, with a future plan to expand into other Asia-Pacific countries/regions for technical content creation, management and publishing. Technical documents for these industries are highly complex, and often include hundreds of thousands of instructions and graphics to support the operations, maintenance and inspection of complex assets. The combination of SDL and Fuji Xerox will help these organizations to consolidate, standardize, and adopt practices, based on standards including the ASD S1000D, to achieve efficiencies across their content supply chain. The SDL Contenta Publishing Suite is an integrated, publishing solution for technical content, with functionality optimized for each step of the publishing process. Based on the S1000D standard, it helps organizations manage millions of pages of complex technical documents and deliver interactive electronic technical publications (IETP) enabling maintenance professionals to meet mission objectives, reduce mean time to repair (MTTR), and keep assets deployed.

https://www.sdl.com/partners, http://www.fujixerox.com

