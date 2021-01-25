Open Web Docs launches

From the Open Web Docs blog…

High-quality documentation for web platform technologies is a critically important component of our shared, open digital infrastructure. Today, we’re excited to publicly introduce Open Web Docs, a collective project designed to support a community of technical writers around strategic creation and long-term maintenance of web platform technology documentation that is open and inclusive for all.

Open Web Docs was created to ensure the long-term health of web platform documentation on de facto standard resources like MDN Web Docs, independently of any single vendor or organization. Through full-time staff, community management, and our network of partner organizations, we enable these resources to better maintain and sustain documentation of core web platform technologies. Rather than create new documentation sites, Open Web Docs is committed to improving existing platforms through our contributions. Our 2021 priorities include working with Mozilla’s MDN writers and engineers to support the recent infrastructure transition and to prioritize and move forward with key documentation work, developing a community of contributors around core web technology documentation, browser compatibility data, and improving JavaScript documentation. Open Web Docs staff are supported by founding sponsors Coil, Google and Microsoft, with additional financial support from Igalia and generous backers on Open Source Collective. Mozilla, Samsung, and W3C provide additional support and participation.

https://opencollective.com/open-web-docs/updates/introducing-open-web-docs