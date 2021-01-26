Twitter acquires Revue

From the Twitter blog…

Twitter has acquired Revue, a service that makes it free and easy for anyone to start and publish editorial newsletters. Revue will accelerate our work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetize their audience – whether it’s through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere. Many writers and publishers have built their brand on Twitter. Our goal is to make it easy for them to connect with their subscribers, while also helping readers better discover writers and their content. We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this within Twitter.

Bringing Revue to Twitter will help writers grow their paid subscribers while also incentivizing them to produce engaging and relevant content that drives conversations on Twitter. Starting today, we’re making Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and lowering the paid newsletter fee to 5%, a competitive rate that lets writers keep more of the revenue generated from subscriptions. We will continue to invest in Revue as a standalone service, and its team will remain focused on improving the ways writers create their newsletters, build their audience and get paid for their work. We’re also expanding their team and hiring for key roles across engineering, design, research and data science.



https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2021/making-twitter-a-better-home-for-writers.html