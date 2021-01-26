Bloomreach acquires Exponea

Bloomreach announced its acquisition of Exponea, a Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Bloomreach also announced an investment of $150 million from Sixth Street Growth to fuel the growth of its digital commerce experience platform (brX).

Bloomreach’s e-commerce search and content services combined with Exponea’s customer data platform and marketing automation will create an integrated product and customer data platform. This combination accelerates the speed of execution for businesses to create, personalize, and optimize commerce experiences and accelerate revenue growth for both B2C and B2B brands.

The combination of Bloomreach and Exponea will deliver a commerce experience platform that unifies the full spectrum of customer and product data for Bloomreach’s real-time, AI-based recommendations, and actions that allow clients to drive purchases and loyalty. Further, Exponea’s experience in consumer data, privacy, and security ensures that current and future customers can securely access and manage this combination of data.

